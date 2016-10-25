The Monster Mash and more: celebrating Halloween in style

Pumpkins are carved, costumes are on, candy is bought, but where do you go?

With Halloween approaching many VanCougs will be looking for something to do to celebrate. There are many options going on in the Vancouver area on and around Halloween.

The seventh annual Monster Ball will be hosted by the Cougar Pride Club on Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Firstenburg Student Commons. This year’s party theme is haunted house.

This event is a costume party and is open to everyone in the community, including: LGBTQ and non-LGBTQ students, staff and community members. Student Diversity team member Stefani Mammenga said, “We hope to see all kinds of costumes—from spooky to sparkly!”

There will be a costume contest with prizes for the top three outfits. Entertainment will come in the form of music provided by KOUG radio, along with a Thriller flash mob, a photo booth and snacks and candy.

The Monster Ball was created to bring awareness of the LGBTQ community on campus. “We hope that this event will provide attendees with a greater sense of LGBTQ visibility and inclusivity on campus as well as in the broader community,” Mammenga said.

During the event, local businesses offering community support services will be tabling, including Planned Parenthood, Cascade AIDs Project and Triple Point. Mammenga said these community resources offer “physical, sexual and mental health resources and services” to everyone in the community.

“Cougar Pride Club and our community partners strive to benefit . . . every one of all sexual orientations and gender identities,” Mammenga said. A representative from Triple Point will also be speaking during the Ball.

Triple Point is a group that runs through Children’s Home Society and offers peer support and counseling to LGBTQ people age 11 to 17, as well as 18-year-olds involved in high school or GED courses. The goal of Triple Point is to ensure youths have a circle of peers and access to resources in the community which include supportive LGBTQ and straight ally adults and agencies.

Triple Point also hopes to help break down barriers of discrimination and remove feelings of isolation. The Cougar Pride Club will be collecting cash donations for Triple Point during the Monster Ball.

There are many other budget-friendly Halloween themed events occurring in the Vancouver area. Included in these events are Haunted Walking Tours provided by the Clark County Historical Museum through Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Pre-registration is required and costs $10 per person.

Additionally, Kiggins Theater will host a showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” featuring the shadow cast The Denton Delinquents who will perform along to the movie. Tickets cost $10 and costumes are strongly encouraged for Kiggins’ annual costume contest. Winners will be awarded with trophies, gift certificates and more.

For Halloween thrill seekers the Clark County Events Center at the fairground is hosting ScareGround’s Haunted House Scream Park every Sunday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets prices range from $15 to $22.

Across the bridge on Sauvie Island is the Portland Corn MAiZE in the shape of Charlie Brown and Snoopy in honor of the 50th anniversary of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” Maze goers will not be given a map, but are given hints throughout in order to find the exit.

There are also games that people can entered to win prizes for completing. Visitors can also check out other attractions and pick up a pumpkin for additional cost. Tickets for this maze are $8 for adults and can be purchased online or in person.

To learn more about getting involved in LGBTQ and ally events, visit the Cougar Pride Club on CougSync or connect with them on Facebook.

For more information on the Portland Corn MAiZE visit their website at http://www.portlandmaze.com.

For more information on community events and to look at the full calendar of events check out the website http://www.visitvancouverusa.com.