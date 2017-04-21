The power of poetry: Using the written word to spread a message

Poetry can be more than pretty words. In the latest installment of the Professional Writers Series, Marshall Islands native and speaker at the United Nations Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner presented a talk on activist poetry. Using her skills as a poet and performance artist, she shared the story of her people and what activism through poetry looks like.

Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner was born in the Marshall Islands, a sprawling chain of volcanic islands and coral atolls situated between Hawaii and the Philippines. She was raised in Hawaii, receiving a master’s degree in Pacific Island Studies from the University of Hawai’I at Mänoa, and now resides in Oregon.

Jetñil-Kijiner has received many awards and honors for her activism for climate change. In 2014, she was one of Vogue’s 13 leading women fighting global warming. In 2015 she was listed as one of 13 climate warriors by Vogue and in 2016 she was named the Impact Hero of the Year by the Earth Company. In 2017, the University of Arizona press published her first collection of poetry entitled Iep Jältok: Poems from a Marshallese Daughter. Jetñil-Kijiner also co-founded Jo-Jikum, a youth nonprofit centered around fighting climate change.

Jetñil-Kijiner began by telling the history of foreign involvement in the Marshall Islands. When asked how this history shapes her work she said, “I think there are ripple effects from history, it’s what I love to write about.” She then read her poem “Hooked,” which was based on her research about the history of diabetes and war in her homeland.

After the poem, Jetñil-Kijiner continued the historical narrative, highlighting the United States’ use of island called Bikini Atoll as a nuclear test site. She discussed the ramifications of radiation poisoning and how the effect of the weapons tests continues to affect the people in the area. Jetñil-Kijiner then read her poem “Fishbone Hair,” written in mourning over the death of her niece from cancer. It was also a reflection about the effects of high cancer rates had on the population of the Marshall Islands.

Jetñil-Kijiner then discussed poetry and why she writes. Her poetry is about the history of her people while also having a personal element. “When writing poetry I ask, how do I enter this conversation?” she said.

Jetñil-Kijiner became involved with climate change activism when she won a contest to be a presenter at the United Nations Climate Change Summit. When she was selected, her instructions came two weeks before the performance and she was instructed to write a new poem that could be performed and also save the world. To accomplish this task, she wrote a letter to her newborn daughter. She then performed the very poem she performed before the UN called “Dear Matafele Peinam.” After a short question and answer period, the presentation ended.

To learn more about Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner visit https://www.kathyjetnilkijiner.com/.