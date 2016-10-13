The sweeter side of citizenship

Members of Associated Students of Washington State University Vancouver welcomed students to the third annual Floats for Votes on Sept. 26. Students were assisted in registering to vote while enjoying free root beer floats, which were available to all, even if students chose not to register.

Floats for Votes was created to encourage students to partake in civic engagement on a local and national scale in order to bring awareness to political issues that affect their daily lives. ASWSUV President Skye Troy said, “Every year [the event] fares well. Overall our students are interested in civic engagement… which goes along with community involvement.”

ASWSUV has set a goal to register 150 people on Washington State University Vancouver campus by Oct. 10, which is the official deadline to register. So far they have managed to register 99 students, five of which used Floats for Votes as an opportunity to complete registration. In order to meet their goal, ASWSUV plans on lobbying on campus by setting up a table in the Quad and engaging students in between classes, and by visiting root classes with freshmen and sophomores who may not have had time to register.

For students who have already registered to vote, ASWSUV is offering a Pledge to Vote program in which students will receive reminder calls in November from a committed member of the volunteer staff. Director of Legislative Affairs Maresa Miranda said the volunteer callers are “12 student[s] dedicated to civic engagement” and they hope that Pledge to Vote will “increase student turnout” during election season.

Students still on the fence about whether or not to vote took the opportunity to meet local legislators from both political parties in attendance at Floats for Votes. Michael Weiler, an engineering major at WSU Vancouver, said that this is his third year as a registered voter, but he is not sure if he will be voting in this election. “I don’t often get to talk about politics, being an engineering student,” Weiler said. “There’s not really opportunity to explore and reflect.” He hoped the event would provide him with an opportunity to explore local candidates’ positions on topics, such as transportation and affordable housing.

Chancellor Mel Netzhammer explained the history of civic engagements central role on early university campuses and how that role has evaporated. According to Netzhammer, in the early 1990s higher education became more “job focused” and civic learning became obsolete. There is renewed interest in bringing these ideas back on campuses through student involvement groups such as the American Democracy Project. Netzhammer closed by reminding the crowd that “Democracy works by us exercising our votes.”

Concerns over whether or not Weiler’s vote would matter were addressed following the Floats for Votes event as Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman spoke to a crowd of WSU Vancouver staff and students regarding the importance of civic engagement and voting.

Secretary Wyman took this opportunity to emphasize the importance of voting with a demonstration that involved the audience. Wyman had each audience member stand up in order to represent the voters of Washington in 2012, an election year with high voter turnout. She then went through a list of percentages of people who either could not or did not vote, until just 26% of the audience was left standing, representing the number of voters in 2012 who voted in the presidential election. The exercise outlined how not voting contributes to an election outcome regardless of whether someone agrees with it or not. Wyman said, “If you disagree with my political views you’ve just given your power to me by not voting.”

Wyman also stressed the importance of voting locally on non-presidential election years, stating that just “12% of registered voters decided” the 2015 statewide outcomes due to low voter involvement. She also explained that state and county elections have a more direct impact on communities than national ones.

Wyman addressed the potential of putting ballot boxes on campus, saying that while such boxes can be “problematic because they require staffing,” when one was installed at the Pullman campus there was a larger voter turnout among students. Wyman also spoke of the potential for voting online, saying it is “a long way off.” According to Wyman, part of the problem with online voting is that due to voter distrust in the system, online voting may create a climate in which voters feel insecure about election outcomes because of concerns regarding potential hacking. “People won’t vote because they think it’s rigged anyways,” Wyman said.

Wyman reminded the crowd to check their voter registration using the website myvote.wa.gov before Oct. 10 which will be the last day to update voter information. The deadline for new voters to register is Oct. 31. Registered voters can begin expecting their ballots around Oct. 20, and Election Day is Nov. 8.

More information on the VanCoug American Democracy Project can be found by emailing wduvadp@gmail.com or by visiting CougSync.