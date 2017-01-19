“Timeless” Travel Café coming soon

Washington State University Vancouver students, staff and faculty have traveled all over the world. On Jan. 25, some of the photographs from these globe traveling VanCougs will be on display in the Firstenburg Student Commons as the eighth annual Travel Café returns once again. Amanda Flynn, editor-in-chief of Salmon Creek Journal, said the annual event “features the photographic exploits and imaginative and whimsical escapades” of the WSU Vancouver community.

Co-hosted by Salmon Creek Journal and the Office of Student Involvement, the theme for this year is “Timeless,” chosen by Victoria Moon, the marketing director for OSI. “Timeless evokes several different meanings and allows photographers endless opportunities to encapsulate these definitions,” says Flynn.

While the theme is timeless, the window for submissions was not as the submission deadline was on New Year’s Eve. All submitted photos will be considered for the show, and during the show visitors will be able to vote for their favorite pieces. All submissions will also be considered for publication in the 2017 edition of Salmon Creek Journal.

The show will take place on Jan. 25 from noon to 2 p.m., and the winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. The top three winners will receive a metal print of their work from Costco.

“With time comes change, but there are some things like love, art, nature and transcendence that test the slow-moving hands of a clock and remain a part of us forever,” said Flynn.

The event is free to attend. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page. Questions or concerns can be emailed to van.osimarkintern@wsu.edu or scj@wsu.edu.