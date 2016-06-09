University resources still available during summer

Students attending summer classes at Washington State University Vancouver will have access to campus services. Campus resources will have new hours for the summer semester.

The library is open to students in the summertime from Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., on Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on the weekends from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Library services also include the computer labs and study rooms which will be open during summer hours as well.

The Quantitative Skills Center offers assistance in classes such as chemistry, math, mechanical engineering, microeconomics, physics and statistics. According to George Salos, director of the Quantitative Skills Center, tentative summer hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Students who are struggling with mental health issues, like anxiety and depression, are welcome in the Counseling Center. Counseling services during the summer semester are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Patience McGinnis, lead psychologist and manager of counseling services and access center, said that counseling services are available to all students. To be eligible for these services, students must be enrolled in at least one credit over the summer semester or enrolled in an online class affiliated with the Vancouver campus.

For updates service availability and hours check WSU Vancouver’s official website at www.vancouver.wsu.edu/.

Photo credit: Laura Dutelle, Washington State University Vancouver