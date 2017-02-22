V-Day raises awareness about sexual violence

The V-Day that is usually associated with Feb. 14 is a day to express love, but there is another version of V-Day that shares the date, which focuses on raising awareness of and preventing violence against women and girls. V-Day is a catalyst that promotes creative events to increase awareness, raise money and revitalize the spirit of existing anti-violence organizations.

Washington State University Vancouver students increased awareness for the global movement to end violence against women and children by tabling in the Dengerink Administration Building on Feb. 13 and 14. Volunteers supplied information about physical and sexual assault resources in the community and on campus. Students could also sign a pledge in support of the It’s On Us campaign. The It’s On Us strives to get people to commit to being part of the solution to keep men and women safe from sexual assault.

The V-Day campaign began Feb. 14, 2012. It is based on the statistic that one in three women will experience physical or sexual assault during her lifetime. Since it began, people all over the world have come together to stand against the injustices women may face. V-Day hosts many events that produce innovative gatherings, like films and campaigns, to educate and change social attitudes towards violence against women. Many college campuses have taken part in this global movement.

Auz Burger, a senior majoring in English at WSU Vancouver, said, “In a perfect world, the only V-Day we’d have is the one where couples celebrate their love. Since rape culture still persists, V-Day is important to help highlight the violence against women and girls, and helps connect victims with the services they need to help the healing begin.”

To illustrate the statistics of violence against women, the display “One in Three” was hung in the Firstenburg Student Commons. Three pairs of lace panties, two white and one red, represented the statistic that found one out of three women will experience violence during their lives.

Volunteers wore pink V-Day shirts throughout the day to show their support for the movement. At the tables, students had the opportunity to create Valentine’s Day consent cards that shared positive messages and the importance of consent.

Counseling services are available free for students, and more information can be found at https://studentaffairs.vancouver.wsu.edu/student-affairs/counseling.

For more information on the V-Day movement stop by the Diversity Center or visit http://www.vday.org.