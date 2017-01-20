VanCoug Voices: Student artist’s work sheds light on Black Lives Matter movement

Cecilia Martin, an artist at Washington State University Vancouver, has created a project that brings to light the problems, challenges and wrongs faced by African American women within the criminal justice system. The VanCougar sat down with Martin to ask about the project and what it means to her.

This project came about as the Black Lives Matter movement attained widespread notoriety over the past year. Martin hopes her piece, which is on display in VMMC, will shed light on this movement as an integral aspect of society today and what it represents to a severely mistreated community.

Savanna Ford (SF): What is the “Say Her Name” project all about?

Cecilia Martin (CM): The “Say Her Name” project is about spreading awareness of flaws in our police system which have led to the deaths of women. It is also about remembering them, who they were, and how unjust it was that they were killed when another conclusion could have been reached.

SF: What inspired you and continues to inspire you while working on this project?

CM: What inspired me to do this project was the fact that though you hear about several of these women quite a bit, like Sandra Bland and Tanisha Anderson, some of them aren’t mentioned in conversations of police brutality. The sheer number of women included in and beyond the list that I used should serve as a call to reform of gun laws and police protocol when it comes to dealing with civilians, but as long as change has not been enacted we have to keep saying their names.

SF: What do you hope that your audience will get from your artwork?

CM: I hope that anyone who sees this project will be inspired to learn more about these women’s stories and see that we do have a problem on our hands. These women may still be alive if it were not for police officers escalating the situation rather than diffusing it.

SF: Any further details you would like to add?

CM: I would like to mention that there are hundreds of people who deserve to be remembered and for whom justice has not been served. My hope for the future is that we as a society will recognize that the number of deaths from police brutality and gun violence in our country are unacceptable and entirely avoidable.

