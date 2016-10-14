VanCoug Voices: Student homelessness in Vancouver

Student homelessness is an increasingly prominent social issue. The affordability of housing in the Portland and Vancouver areas is slipping, and that means that more students are finding themselves struggling to balance a job, paying their bills, managing school and studying, along with other tasks that come with this life. The difficulty of student homelessness not only affects single students, but a growing number of students that have families means that student homelessness affects more people than just the students themselves.

I sat down for an interview with Eli Campbell, a student at Washington State University Vancouver to discuss the issue of student homelessness. Campbell’s story begins with a no-cause eviction letter. Putting the legalities of this action aside, Campbell was faced with a troubling prospect: finding a new home in late spring semester, with finals fast approaching. Almost at a senior standing, the year’s studies were increasingly important as upper-division coursework weighed heavily on Campbell’s shoulders. Campbell’s job as assistant director of communication at ASWSUV was coming to a close with the academic year’s end, and money would soon be scarce. As a student, putting money away for savings is a difficult task, and this was no exception; with less than $1,000 stored away, Campbell began applying for open rooms in a hurry.

The eviction notice was simple. Campbell was to pack up bags and be out by the first of the month. Without an apartment or a room to rent, there would be no place to keep all of Campbell’s belongings. A car’s vacant space would not be large enough to suffice. Storage unfortunately became the only option, with the rental pricing averaging between $50 and $200 a month. As summer began, Campbell’s job ended and there was no salary incoming. Campbell would have to dip into savings while filling out applications for jobs and housing – also a significant cost in the long run.

When Campbell learned of a city council meeting that was to discuss the subject of homelessness, Campbell prepared a speech to present. This was met with a number of moved hearts in the meeting, which resulted in the mayor arranging a housing voucher so that Campbell could afford an apartment. The entirety of the process was a bit strenuous, but in the end, Campbell was able to have a home.

This is not a reality for every homeless student, or students that are at risk of homelessness. Campbell listed many of the effects that homelessness may have on a person, including the pervasiveness and the fear that once this has happened, it could happen again. The reality of the situation is striking to someone who has lived it before. Food tends to be expensive when there is no kitchen on hand to cook in and no ability to purchase food items that may be stored for later use. In such situations, homelessness also becomes a health risk.

All of the burdens that one carries in homelessness persist. Even now, with the stability that Campbell has found in a supportive work environment and the housing voucher, Campbell still battles with the qualm of “survivor’s guilt,” in the face of attaining the housing voucher when there are many others who need it as well. One thing that Campbell would like to stress is the awareness of the situation. As long as there are people getting involved and rooting for underdog, there will be hope for the homeless.

