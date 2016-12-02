VanCoug Voices: The experience of an undocumented student

A workshop was held last Monday to discuss the experiences of undocumented students in the U.S.

As part of the Common Reading Program, the presentation discussed some of what Susan E. Eaton wrote about in her book “Integration Nation: Immigrants, Refugees, and America at Its Best.”

One student, Terra Smith, described her experience as an undocumented student during the end of the session. Smith requested that her real name not be used due to her concerns about her immigration status. Smith discussed what it was like trying to obtain citizenship and create a life in America and continue her enrollment at Washington State University Vancouver.

I had a short interview with her at the end of the workshop to get a better grasp on a personal perspective of the undocumented experience.

Savanna Ford: What is your view on coming to the U.S.?

Terra Smith: Basically outside, America is beautiful but inside, the system is so corrupted and it’s impossible for a student to breathe and live.

It’s a developed nation with a crooked immigration system that makes it difficult for undocumented students to live here, no matter if they came here though legal or illegal means.

SF: What are your options in schooling? What are your limitations?

TS: A main challenge is the strict restriction that is placed on international students. We must be full-time; we cannot be part-time students. We can only take one online class, and so this makes it harder for those of us who have to commute, as it is a waste of gas and a grating drive.

Sometimes, program directors — and I am not speaking solely of WSU, but of other schools I have attended as well — do not understand the whole system of immigration so it’s difficult to communicate with them.

SF: What actions can you or have you taken with these limitations?

TS: I have had to pour money into immigration lawyers just to get the smallest and stupidest questions answered.

Truthfully, there is no way for an undocumented student to get a citizenship whatsoever except through illegal ways, and that’s something that no one wants to risk because you will end up being deported.

SF: What feelings do you have about the system and your schooling?

TS: It’s easy to live in fear that I’ll be kicked out of this country because it simply doesn’t want me or the other undocumented students here. I came here to achieve a better education and a better life, but the country doesn’t want me.

That can make a person feel like trash. You end up thinking about what you’re going to do after the fact and where you’ll go, but you don’t have any solutions.

I would love a non-corrupted system that favored integration over intolerance, one that could actually understand and care about undocumented students despite the stigma of “undocumented” and “illegal” labels.

I feel that people should have the right to be happy and live wherever they want without the country making it completely impossible for anyone to be successful just because they are not a citizen of a certain country.

Everyone has the human right to education and universal health care, and a happy and successful life. Basically the American dream, but immigration services make it a far-fetched dream for students like us to ever reach that.

SF: If you could give any one piece of advice to help the system and help the students, what would you say?

TS: Big changes need to be made that do not blame students like myself. We are told to go back and fix our legal mistakes when most of the time, it was someone else who had been guiding you through the process that had actually messed it up because they didn’t understand it themselves.

The authorities in these programs need to stop blaming students and pointing fingers at each other for the fault. The system needs to be changed and it needs to take responsibility for the problems that it has devised.

We need to find a way to integrate to make it better for undocumented students to live here and breathe in peace.