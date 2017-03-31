VanCougs Creative Corner: the poetry of Amanda Flynn

Damn Girl! Get a Watch!
January 26th, 2017
Working Draft
Ext. Hollywood Boulevard Marble Stars – Day
JOCELYN: “Damn girl! Get a watch! Remember the time…”
Helen: “Oh yeah…”
O.C. VOICE: I remember the minute I found out I was a girl
my mom stepped on the scale
and said she was overweight.
Voice Over: She was 98 pounds.
Int. McDonald’s – Warm, Cheap, Convenient
Clock is clicking closer. Girls sit to table munching on fries while people converse and pick up orders. Guy makes burgers tirelessly, sizzling, popping gum as the cashier looks over. Narrator takes quick breath.
O.C. VOICE: I celebrate the hour in which I realized I was a girl
Anthony twisted my arm while it was still in a cast
and bashed me to the ground.
VOICE OVER: She threw him against the fence and
gave him a charley horse.
JOCELYN: “Damn girl! Do you even remember the day?
HELEN: “Hell, how could I ever forget it…”
O.C. VOICE: I recall the day I knew I was a girl
Denny would only date me
if I didn’t have freckles.
VOICE OVER: She scrubbed her face with lemon juice
till it cracked-blistered-peeled.
O.C. VOICE: I think about that minute I realized I was a woman
and I was about to go on stage,
but, I just couldn’t leave that bathroom stall.
Voice Over: She was afraid, perhaps,
the bleeding meant she was dying.
O.C. VOICE: I reminisce about that hour I knew I was a woman
when I found love, but, became even
quicker friends with heartbreak.
VOICE OVER: She flung that bracelet against the wall and wept until the nightmares became beads.
Cues stop. Exit stage left.
O.C. VOICE: But, I’ll sure as hell never forget the day.
I just about had enough and I enrolled in that women’s studies course.
Int. Room – Helen and the clock meet face to face. SHE’S HAD IT!
HELEN: “Now see, I dismantled that wretched dial,
For its rackety-clackety-numb filled hour and
its tick-tick-tick minute dollar, got to make money
to survive sign, And SHE scratched her nails on
HIS face, No warning wheel would stop the speaker
from the bursts of loose screws, ratchets, and clanks
And I got up, real clearly, all up in HIS tail and HIS pinion,
I got up to his clack-click-pit-clack and I whispered, I said,
‘You know all my secrets, and all my springs,
But you’re gonna know my one and final absolute.’
Oh yeah. I remember the second. I got up in Father time’s
lever springs. And I told HE, real clearly, I yelled,
‘You sure as hell can control time, but my gender
will NEVER define my success.’”
VOICE OVER: I remember the minute
O.C. VOICE: I recall the hour
JOCELYN: I celebrate the day
HELEN: I finally learned the truth.
