“Prompted by a consideration of heredity conceptualized by time and space, this piece seeks to juxtapose realistic portrayals with abstract thought. The manipulation of dimension combined with suggestive perspective invites contemplation on the complex ways in which human beings exist and propagate within and without this reality.”

