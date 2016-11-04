VanCougs Creative Corner: The photography of Alea Eide

“My photography is my own way of sharing a message with the world, where words can escape me. My hope for the viewer is to cause them to pause for a moment and touch upon the true and authentic feels they may feel around a photograph. I believe that it is in this moment, when we are feeling that which is truth within us, that we are authentically expressing life and are connected with our spirit. Often times, I want the viewer to see that emotions can be seen and not just felt. My desire is to give voice, through visions, of hopefulness, to show beauty where it’s often missed or share in an understanding of one’s struggle. I truly believe that you are never alone, that we are all connected as our sprites are ageless, colorless, and able in all way to show love in our world.”

To be considered to be featured in VanCougs Creative Corner, submit your work to the Salmon Creek Journal by emailing it to scj@wsu.edu