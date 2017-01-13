VanCougs Creative Corner: The photography of Polina Sklyarova

“I am interested in showcasing my photography for the month of October. These photos showcase the growth I am seeing in my photography not just technically but conceptually as well. These works help the viewer evoke a certain emotion, depending on what they see and what their personal story is. This is a work in progress, but I’d be happy to share my first steps on this journey.”

To be considered to be featured in VanCougs Creative Corner, submit your work to the Salmon Creek Journal at http://bit.ly/2eosfcT