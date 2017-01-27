VanCougs Creative Corner: the photography of Robin Nguyen

My name is Robin Nguyen and I bought my first DSLR about a year ago. Before I got into photography, I loved to hike and explore beautiful new things that this world has to offer. I wanted to share my experience with others and my smartphone simply could not capture some of the things that an DSLR could. When I create a photo, I usually have somebody in the landscape so that it can show the viewer a sense of scale. Sometimes you cannot tell how big something is until you put a human into the photo. Photography has brought me new friends and has really opened my eyes to seeing nature from new perspectives.

