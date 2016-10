Our new friend Champ is here and he's excited about meeting you! Champ arrived here recently but we know he's ready to find a loving forever home. He can't wait to spread joy, have fun times with his buddies, and earn lots of delicious treats. He will even sit, shake, and even lay down. Champ has that special love that only a four-legged friend can give, could he be the best friend you didn't know you've been missing? Our adoption team will be happy to set up a meet and greet with the whole family, so bring the kiddos and other dogs in to get to know Champ today!