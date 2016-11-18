VanCougs Creative Corner: The poetry of Jennifer Schwartz

A Muted World
Existing in a world of endless sound
Is like forcing different puzzle pieces
To become one distinct, clear image
A doomed mission for those of us
With malfunctioning systems
Where silence prevails
Missing the soothing tick of a clock
The serenade of rain hitting the roof
Forcing laughter for a joke that slipped
By my damaged and battered ears
Leaving me powerless against
The waves of conversation
Hidden gadgets allow to me hear
To build a brighter future away
From Lonely, uncharted space
Where doubt and regret destroy
Leaving only shards of hope
Like a black hole
The secret quest is clearly mapped
To embrace this unmuted world
Where colors drip with exotic beats
The fire-fueled drums of vibrant reds
Light Jazz piano flowing off cool blues
Devouring the emptiness
Soaking up the symphony of life
Dancing around like soft snowfall
Collecting memories like treasure
Flames of joy, love, and creativity
Will light the abyss of my spirit
Where truth resides
It is too late to turn back now
This long and unnerving journey
Is not one I can attempt alone
Along the way I may get lost
But if I never try, I will surely fail
At finding myself
