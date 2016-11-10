VanCougs explore a tree stump wasteland

A group of Washington State University Vancouver students and faculty, laden with backpacks containing two days’ worth of survival equipment, met up at the Recreation Annex last Sunday morning.

They were geared up to backpack the trails around Oregon’s Timothy Lake. Located in the Mt. Hood National Forest, Timothy Lake is a reservoir used to provide water in the summer for electricity production and to provide drinking water for the Portland area.

The group set out on the nearly two-hour drive. To break the monotony of the drive, they made a pit stop at Joe’s Donut Shop in Sandy, Ore. to stretch their legs and satisfy a few cravings. With half the drive complete, the trekkers set back out on the road to Timothy Lake.

Arriving at the campground parking lot, the plan was to shuttle one of the vehicles to the final destination of their trek. Leaving their gear behind, Recreation Coordinator Julia Conrad and Office of Student Involvement intern Nate Hall drove the car to the group’s destination.

Little did they know that leaving their gear behind would birth the idea of “rocking.” Tommy Culhane, a student at WSU Vancouver, thought it was a brilliant idea to stuff Conrad’s backpack with rocks. The rest of the students played Frisbee in the road until Conrad and Hall returned. Upon picking up her pack, Conrad immediately noticed that her bag felt heavier, though she had not been fooled.

Strapping into their gear, the group set out to start the five-mile hike to their first campsite destination. A few steps into the hike, Kassidy Williams, a student and OSI recreation assistant, felt like she had something stuck to her shoe.

Wondering if she had stepped in something earlier, she examined her shoe and discovered that the entire sole had unglued and was falling off! Thankfully she had packed another pair of shoes, but these were slip on sneakers with absolutely no arch support. Despite their lack of stability, they would have to do the job. The adventure for the entire group had just begun.

The group split into three smaller groups, so students could hike at a comfortable pace. The hike was characteristic of the Pacific Northwest, surrounded by trees and featuring various bridges and crossings. Every once in a while the hikers would take breaks and allow for all the groups to catch up. This was the perfect time to challenge one another with riddles.

One of the bridge crossings was over a crystal clear creek. Looking more intently at the water, the group realized that there was a massive amount of salmon in the water. Amazed, the group stood there watching the salmon and pondering about life. Deciding to stop at the crossing for a lunch break, the group energized themselves for the remaining trek.

The hikers arrived at the campsite expecting to see a beautiful lakeside campground. Instead, they were met by a desolate wasteland of tree stumps were the water should have been. An artificial reservoir, the water level of Timothy Lake is controlled by a man-made dam, and this accounted for the lack of lakeside camping.

Without much of a view to enjoy, the hikers set about making camp. While waiting for the rest of the group to finish setting up, Hall started a game of “Betcha Can’t Hit That.”

Taking a whole new interest to the tree stumps, campers tested their aim by chucking rocks at the stumps. In the game, one person would pick a specific stump that everyone had to hit with a rock. The first person to hit it was then in charge of picking the next stump and so on.

Once camp was ready for the night, everyone decided to hike the short distance to Little Crater Lake. True to its name, the lake was much smaller than they had expected.

Someone suggested they watch the sunset there, but the lake was surrounded by forest so without a view, gear or food, it was decided to head back to camp.

On their way back the intrepid hikers stopped once more at the mesmerizing salmon-filled creek. Everyone refilled their personal water bottles and the larger community water bag. Filling this bag was not without difficulty, however. Culhane was carrying the community water bag and dropped it.

Afraid that it had ripped, everyone examined the bag to find that despite some leaking, the vital water source was still intact. Culhane’s fumble with the water was only the beginning of an evening of dropping things, as both dinner food and utensils would find their way to the ground in the coming evening.

As it got darker, the group set up a campfire that, thanks to rain soaking the wood, would not stay ablaze. Jonathan Keck, a student at WSU Vancouver, set out to find dry firewood. His successful hunt yielded enough wood to burn deep into the night as they told scary stories and tried to stay warm.

Glancing up, many students began to contemplate the vastness of the stars arrayed above. Finding themselves in the middle of the tree stump wasteland, they gazed at the sky counting the seconds as the shooting stars flew by.

Settling in for the night was difficult due to the countless daddy long legs they had spotted earlier, coupled with the dropping temperature. The icy fall night quickly affected some of the snacks they had brought with them, as one camper attempted to eat a fruit rollup that had turned brittle from the cold.

The night also brought a light rain with it. Nonetheless, everyone settled in their sleeping arrangements and tried to regain energy for the next day’s adventures.

The next morning, the campers awoke to the sound of animals, but these were not the gentle sounds of nature they expected. The inhabitants of the stump wasteland were very loud, and Williams said she did not even recognize the sounds that some of them were making.

After packing up camp and doing some morning yoga, the hikers set back out once more to continue the journey. Conrad sped ahead of the rest group and hid herself in the bushes. As the others caught up, she scared them by tossing objects over their heads when they appeared.

Reaching Meditation Point, the group stopped to take a break and explore the muddy lake shore. While some members exuberantly threw caution to the wind and ran to the lake, others moved more cautiously to avoid slipping in the mud. Conrad started another round of “Betcha Can’t Hit That,” by throwing a giant rock up over the water as the others threw rocks at it in midair, attempting to skew its projectile motion.

The sneakier members of the group found this to be an opportune time to “rock” all of the unattended backpacks. Since it was cold and windy near the water, they did not stay for long and got back on the trail, some with their strangely heavier packs.

The final destination was a road that was directly atop the dam allowing them to walk from one side to the other. Despite the massive spray, the stream exiting on the other side of the dam was quite small.

The hikers finally trekked down a path to one of their cars, and a small group took it to get the other car. When they loaded their packs into the trailer there was a giant spider on one of them. Hall swatted it off, and it landed on someone’s leg! They shook it off and finished loading the vehicles, happy with the trip but ready to head back to WSU Vancouver.

To join future adventures with the Recreation Center stop by the Recreation Annex to pick up a schedule or find it on CougSync under the events calendar. For questions or inquires contact the Recreation Office at 360-546-9532 or van.osirec@wsu.edu.