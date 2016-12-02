VanCougs go on a horseback riding adventure

I had yet to see the horse I was riding and I already knew it would be the perfect match for me. “Your horse will be Churro, he’s a little ADD. He likes to wander a bit and look at the flowers sometimes but he’s a good horse,” said the equestrian instructor.

Last Sunday I had the privilege to experience an unforgettable horseback adventure with several fellow VanCougs. As a regular user of Washington State University Vancouver’s Recreation program, I have always thoroughly enjoyed the escape from the daily grind that their trips provide. Sunday’s trip was no different.

The trip started off with an always spectacular drive down SR 14 through the Columbia River Gorge. The rarely seen November sun glistened off the Columbia River’s water as we drove through forests and along cliff sides.

Puffy clouds coated the walls of the Gorge like frosting on a cake of fir and hemlock. Laugher was made and new friendships blossomed during the car ride as we left our worries and obligations in the rearview mirror.

As we approached our exit we were greeted by a breathtaking view of Mt. Hood towering above Hood River like a mighty giant. I was reminded in that moment about why I am so proud to live in the Pacific Northwest.

We turned off SR 14 and soon found ourselves on a winding, narrow road that meandered through meadows and oaks and crossed over rushing creeks filled by the nearly record breaking 29 days of October rain.

Soon we arrived at the horse barn. Before we got on the horses, the woman who ran the stable gave us a little biography about each horse. This was when I first learned about Churro and how perfect he was for me.

Listening to the extensive personality profile that the lady gave each horse was a heartwarming experience. It was clear that she viewed her horses as lifelong best friends, which only increased the magic of the trip.

Eventually, it was time to hit the trail and the adventure began. I was slightly disappointed to learn that Churro’s case of ADD was not quite as severe as the lady made it out to be, or as severe as my own ADD tends to be.

Churro was an absolute sweetheart and flawlessly obeyed every command I gave him. He shared my mischievous nature and when I wanted to speed the group up a little bit, he was glad to assist me. I learned my first lesson about horses this way. It turns out horses are pack animals, drawn to group behavior.

When I tried to push Churro’s speed to the next level, a domino effect swept through the group of horses and a small stampede ensued.

After reigning in the potential disaster, we found ourselves on top of a bluff overlooking the canyon carved out by the mighty White Salmon River.

Beneath us we could see the little town of White Salmon. The town is a hub of activity in the summer when the rafting season is on, and also was home to some of my happiest memories with the recreation program.

Throughout the experience the wide variety of personalities in the horses became apparent. Not every horse was quite as sweet as Churro.

Nathan Hall, an intern at the Recreation Center and adventurer extraordinaire, had to hold on for dear life on a couple occasions as his horse attempted to force Hall to perform an unplanned dismount.

Fellow VanCoug Sterling Fletcher had a wily horse of his own. Fletcher’s horse Whiskey made it very clear that he did not like being tailgated by delivering a couple of swift kicks to the face of the unfortunate horse following too closely behind.

Any horse that made the mistake of following Whiskey too closely ran the risk of being kicked. It turned out that the only horse that Whiskey would not kick was Hall’s savage steed.

Despite the drama amongst the herd, all the horses came back in one piece, and so did their riders. As it was time to part ways with Churro, I gave him a handful of treats and said my goodbyes.

Hall did not stick around for the treat giving. I think that he was not quite as attached his horse as I was to mine. Soon we were back in town reminiscing about the experience over beers and pizza at Pizza Schmizza.

To join future adventures with the Recreation Center stop by the Recreation Annex to pick up a schedule or find it on CougSync under the events calendar. For questions or inquires contact the Recreation Office at 360-546-9532 or van.osirec@wsu.edu.