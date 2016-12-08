VanCougs spend hot and cold weekend camping in Bend

Starting Thanksgiving break off with an adventure, a group of students set out for Bend, Ore. to journey through the outdoors with hiking, campfires, yurts and outdoor cooking for the weekend.

The three and a half hour drive was absolutely beautiful. We drove through snowy Mt. Hood, across the rushing Deschutes River, along rocky mountain ranges and in small quaint towns.

We realized some ingredients for our meals, though important, had inexplicably been left behind. Stopping to pick up the forgotten ingredients for our meals, we munched on our lunches in the wildest of places: the Fred Meyer parking lot.

Our first destination was Lava Butte. It was completely deserted when we arrived, save for one other vehicle. Excited to stretch my legs I jumped out of the warm cozy car and the biting cold hit me hard.

I immediately headed for the trailer to put on a warmer pair of pants, an additional set of socks and my hiking boots. We geared up and headed towards the heaping mounds of lava rocks.

The entire trail had markers along the way that explained the formation and habitat of the butte. The coolest one explained the formation of twisted trees that dotted the landscape, a distinctive feature of the area.

Due to the dry climate there is very little soil so most tree roots cannot reach nutrients and thus simply support the tree. The few roots that manage to reach small pockets of nutrient rich soil transport and distribute the fluids and nutrients to all sides of the tree by growing in a twisted formation. This allows for uniform nourishing of all the branches.

Unfortunately, the end of the hike at Lava Butte did not lead to the top of a volcano like we thought. Instead, it led to a viewpoint of a large valley. Mt. Bachelor, Tumalo Mountain and the Sister Mountains were arrayed in a panoramic vista. Impressive, but not exactly satisfying since I was under the impression that the volcano was still active and that I would see glowing molten lava.

Since we had limited time before sunset we calculated that it was not worth trying to get to the top so we headed to the campground.

We unloaded the trailer and split the group into the two yurts that we had reserved. The yurts were small and cozy, containing a few beds, a table, two chairs, multiple light sources, a heating element and electrical outlets. In all, quite the glamping experience.

The four of us in our yurt were starving so we set up our stove and got right to cooking dinner on our porch. Rearranging the furniture inside our yurt, we ate a delicious meal of pesto covered tortellini with seared garlic bread and caesar salad. Dish duty was simple because the campground had designated sinks for washing dishes.

Although it sounds like a lovely evening, we shivered all through dinner because it was so cold in our yurt. We cranked up our heater as high as it would go and jumped into our sleeping bags for extra insulation.

To make matters worse, a few of us were also battling the start of the flu. Nothing satisfies a scratchy throat like some hot tea; unfortunately, no one had packed any tea or coffee so we miserably sipped on hot water.

A few people from the other yurt, having finished their dinner, wandered over to see how our evening was faring. As they opened the door, all four of us screamed in unison for them to close the door since we were so set on warming up our yurt.

We played a few games of “Skip-Bo” and then decided to play “Catch Phrase” as more people joined in. With all 10 people in one yurt, it warmed up quickly! I had a hard time falling asleep later that night because it had gotten so hot inside the yurt.

The next morning, we all helped cook eggs, sausage and biscuits and then helped clean up afterwards. Today’s destination was Tumalo Falls. We all threw on a few layers and headed out.

Arriving at Tumalo Falls most of us quickly understood that we had underdressed; the entire park was covered in snow. Some people in our group were wearing running shoes while others had forgotten a water-resistant layer altogether.

Immediately at the start of the hike, we could see the first of the series of falls. We stopped to take pictures, and then realized we had lingered too long. We then set a quick pace and warmed up quickly as we hiked through a series of falls. Stopping for a snack, a few people from our group decided to build the first snowman of the season.

As we continued further along the trail, the path became less slushy and was covered with thicker layers of snow. Waterfalls are beautiful, but they are even more so when they are partially frozen. We were walking through a winter wonderland!

After the sixth waterfall we stopped to eat our lunch. It had started snowing harder and since we were not moving, our bodies quickly cooled back down. We were eager to get moving and back onto the path.

For dinner, we stopped at a pizza shop and convinced our driver that we were in dire need of coffee, since no one remembered to pack any.

Swaying her opinion, we all got our coffee fix for dinner and then crashed on the drive to our campground. Those of us with sore throats also purchased tea bags to later brew in our yurts.

The sun set early so it was pitch black by the time we got back to the campground. We had found a playground at the campground earlier that day and decided to play a game of “sardines.”

“Sardines” is the opposite of hide-and-go-seek; one person hides while the rest of the people set out to find the person and hide with them. We all strapped on our headlamps, grabbed our flashlights and set our boundaries.

Almost every hiding place was accidentally outside of the bounds so each round took forever as we wandered. We even employed making bird sounds to help people find us.

As the temperature dropped for the evening we all settled down in one of the yurts to play multiple rounds of “Mao” while people who were still hungry cooked up some burgers.

The last morning of our trip, we took advantage of our glamping experience and plugged in our yurt’s waffle iron to cook our tasty breakfast. We dressed warmly, learning from the mistakes of the previous day, and packed up all our gear.

Our last adventure was the Misery Ridge trail at Smith Rock State Park. Driving up, I was mesmerized by the size of the rocks. It was a beautiful day and the sunlight was bouncing off of the river and illuminating the glorious rocks.

Fifty feet into the hike I had to stop to shed two of my layers as well as my hat. As we continued, I had to stop once more to take off one of my two pairs of socks; by the time I got to the top I was left wearing a t-shirt.

We all reached the top at different times since some people took more breaks than others — it is called “Misery” Ridge for a reason. We had gained 579 feet in half a mile. That equals more than two feet of elevation with every stride.

The hot tea in my Hydro Flask from the night before did not do a good job of quenching my thirst, unfortunately, but the view was well worth the climb!

We followed the trail along the top to Monkey Face where we displayed our best monkey faces and watched a group rock climb.

The remaining part of the hike was an easy climb down with beautiful scenery that led us down between Smith Rock and the Crooked River. We finished up by eating our lunches and loaded up to head home.

The drive back to campus passed through all the seasons of weather as we left sunny Redmond, drove through snowy Mount Hood, rainy Portland and then entered cloudy Vancouver.

Most of us napped as we regained strength from the strenuous hike. We arrived back on campus, unloaded our gear and headed home.

To join future adventures with the Recreation Center, stop by the Recreation Annex to pick up a schedule or find it on CougSync under the events calendar. For questions or inquires contact the Recreation Office at 360-546-9532 or van.osirec@wsu.edu.