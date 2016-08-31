VanCougs spend weekend at Indian Heaven

Over the summer, the Washington State University Vancouver Recreation Center went on a four day backpacking trip to the Indian Heaven Wilderness, located inside the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in southwestern Washington. I had heard how beautiful Indian Heaven is, and was excited to see its many lakes, especially since we would be camping alongside them.

Upon arriving at the trailhead there was a camper with pictures of llamas on it. Though intrigued, we did not yet realize the significance our discovery would have on the trip.

As we began our journey into the forest, we came across our first lake and stopped to admire the view. When we got closer to the edge of the water there was a black cluster of something moving just beneath the surface: tadpoles! There were hundreds of tadpoles swimming around that made parts of the water look solid black.

After a long hike, and a few turnarounds, we finally made it to our first night’s stop. Tommy, a backpacker on the trip, discovered the way to the site we had spotted across Chemanus Lake.

As we set up camp we noticed the amount of mosquitoes began to multiply. The insects began to drive us crazy as we swatted them away while trying to pitch our tents and tarps for the night. We quickly built a fire and bathed ourselves in the campfire’s smoke to repel the pesky bloodsuckers, since they seemed to be immune to the insect repellent we showered ourselves in.

Each group then made their dinner, and my group had a little mishap that ended with us accidentally dropping our meal. Fortunately, the rest of the groups were kind enough to share some of their leftover supplies so we could salvage our meal. Later that night we played some intense games of mafia by the fire before heading off to bed.

The next morning we woke up to a breathtaking sight, the lake was covered in a thick blanket of fog that danced in swirls over the water and rolled over the trees that surrounded us. I spent part of my morning enjoying this mesmerizing view before packing up and heading out to our next stop.

As we continued our journey through the Gifford Pinchot National Forest we came across some hoof prints, and remembered the camper covered in llama pictures we saw on the first day of the trip. We wondered if the hoof prints belonged to the llamas we assumed were somewhere in the forest, hoping we would get a chance to see them up close.

We traveled to higher altitudes and came across big patches of snow. The group that was a bit further ahead stopped to play with the snow while waiting for the rest of the groups to catch up, and ambushed them with snowballs!

Camp number two was located at beautiful Bear Lake. It was a huge area, and we set up camp in between two lakes. Some people decided to go for a swim in the sparkling blue water. It was so clear that you could see the bottom of it.

That evening at camp, some people went on runs to take in the scenery, others huddled around the fire to chat and repel the mosquitoes that stalked us from the other camp, and a few rested in their tents to recharge from the blood suckers zapping their energy. After sharing scary stories in camp, the mosquitoes were not the only thing keeping us from slumber.

On our way to our final campsite we were fortunate enough to hike part of the famous Pacific Crest Trail. This might have been one of the toughest parts of the trip. We broke up into groups as people found their own hiking pace. Somehow I ended up in the middle group, which consisted of only me.

At first I could hear the others behind me but as I went on, their voices seemed to fade. Eventually the quiet sunk in and I realized that I was alone; I began to wonder if I had taken a wrong turn. I began to worry, until I looked around me and took in the scenery. After a pause, the peace of the forest settled over me and I continued along enjoying the cool forest breeze.

I finally caught up to the front group waiting at a junction. While we waited for the others, a herd of big furry animals approached us. As they came closer we realized it was a herd of llamas! An older couple was leading the same group of llamas we had been tracking since the beginning of our trip.

Blue Lake was our final destination and had one of the most marvelous views. The sunshine shimmered across the water filling the area with a warm glow along the tree line. While some hikers explored the area, others retreated to their tents to take a quick power nap or catch up on some reading overlooking the beautiful view.

Later as a group, we enjoyed a snack in a field of boulders, and helpful gusts of wind kept the peeving mosquitoes away. We were relieved at this reprieve from the blood suckers that plagued us.

Back at camp we played an intense game of sardines and popped some crunchy popcorn over the fire. Everyone enjoyed our last night out in Indian Heaven.

Upon our return to WSU Vancouver some of us decided to go out for a well-deserved meal at a local pizza place. Still recovering from four days of being hounded by mosquitoes, we kept thinking they were on everyone. After smacking each other for several minutes we realized how comfortable we had become hitting each other, even though there were no mosquitoes left to kill.

To join future adventures with the Recreation Center stop by the Recreation Annex on campus to pick up a schedule or find it on CougSync under the events calendar.