Week of Welcome rings in the new year

The Office of Student Involvement is hosting a Week of Welcome for new and returning Washington State University Vancouver students the week of Jan. 9.

There will be student ambassadors in light blue t-shirts or wearing “ask me” buttons around campus ready to answer student questions. They can direct students toward the right classrooms, describe how to purchase a campus parking permit and answer any other questions students may have.

In addition to student ambassadors there will be welcome stations set up throughout the week. These stations can be found in front of the library and in front of the Bookie. Information stations will be available at various times throughout the week.

Events such as the Week of Welcome hosted by OSI will be advertised on the WSU Vancouver calendar as well as on the OSI CougSync page.