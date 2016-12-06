Winter weather is on its way — maybe

The Pacific Northwest is infamous for its precipitation, its geographical location between the West Coast and various mountain ranges to blame.

Inhabitants of the area are unique in comparison to the rest of the world in the sense that if someone is using an umbrella while caught in a downpour, they tend to stick out like a sore thumb.

Daily rains and overcast skies are normal for students at Washington State University Vancouver, who are accustomed to such weather conditions. Winters in southwest Washington tend to follow suit, with high amounts of rainfall substituting for high amounts of snow.

However, if severe winter weather does strike, it is imperative to know how to navigate through any potential concerns, like changes to class schedules or even school closures.

Whether students are deciding to weather any potentially severe winter conditions or longing to add some extra sleep to their morning routines, WSU Vancouver has a specific system for determining the severity of an emergency and its appropriate response.

The emergency assessment system is a method of alerting students, faculty and community members to immediate threats to campus safety, including any restrictions that inclement weather may create.

There are four options available in response to such circumstances, each of which is different and applicable according to the severity of the event. First, class can proceed as normal. Second, the campus could open one or several hours late.

If the weather conditions are more severe, classes may be cancelled, but university faculty must come to work if possible. Finally, for the most extreme of weather situations, all class and other services of the campus can be closed with only essential faculty coming to work as necessary.

According to the Department of Public Safety’s webpage, full campus closures are rare. The ultimate decision in the process of determining what measures will be taken in the event of severe weather lies in the hands of the Chancellor.

What sets WSU Vancouver apart from other university campuses is the fact that it is a commuter campus. Because students come from all around the metropolitan area of southwest Washington, the severity of winter conditions varies depending on a student’s unique location.

With this in mind, individual students are encouraged to make appropriate and responsible decisions about whether or not it is safe for them to attend classes.

In addition, students should recognize that professors have the ability to cancel classes at their own discretion by notifying students through class emails or Blackboard class pages.

When severe weather strikes, WSU Vancouver has several ways of notifying students and faculty about possible closures.

WSU Vancouver is equipped with a campus-wide emergency notification system, which is a free service that connects directly to students and faculty via text messaging, voice messaging and email notifications.

According to the campus website, these alerts will contain information detailing the nature of the emergency or safety hazard, as well as instructions for student and staff responses to the emergency.

Through myWSU, students and faculty members can register to have informational warnings sent directly to their mobile devices and email accounts.

Local television channels and radio broadcasting stations often connect with local schools and community organizations to announce delays and closures. In the case of a campus-wide delay or closure at WSU Vancouver, these localized broadcasting networks will be notified and display the required information.

In the occurrence of severe winter weather the night before classes, the decision to close or delay campus instruction must be made by school officials prior to 6 a.m.

Regardless of any final decisions pertaining to campus closure made by university administrators, students should make responsible decisions concerning their own safety and the safety of others during inclement weather.

Snow will impact the students and faculty members who ride C-Tran Route 19. In an inclement weather event, the route is altered and will only travel around Legacy Hospital Salmon Creek, travelling northbound on 20th Avenue, turning east on 139th Street, and then south on 23rd Avenue to eventually head westward on 134th Street.

The bus will not be stopping at the WSU Vancouver drop off point near the sports field. According to C-Tran’s Possible Suspension of Service guidelines, any C-Tran route is subject to service suspension or delay based on road conditions.

Passengers are expected to plan ahead, be aware of possible options, and remain updated on the very latest travel information. Any additional information regarding C-Tran’s public transportation can be found at https://www.c-tran.com or by calling (360) 695-0123.

For more information about the campus closure policy, visit the WSU Vancouver’s Office of Public Safety website at https://admin.vancouver.wsu.edu/public-safety/emergency-closure-suspended-operations-procedure.

Further information about the school’s emergency notification system, including a link to sign-up for the free personalized notification service is available at https://www.vancouver.wsu.edu/safety-plan/emergency-communications-vancouver-campus-and-public.

For any additional questions or specific inquiries about inclement weather, contact WSU Vancouver Department of Public Safety Services by phone at 360-546-9001, or in person at the Public Safety office located in Room 120 of the Classroom Building (VCLS 120).