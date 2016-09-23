News / Student Life

WSU Vancouver hosts naturalization ceremony

Posted by on September 23, 2016 at 9:00 am

Washington State University Vancouver held a naturalization ceremony last and reception last Wednesday welcoming 27 new United States citizens. These community members were from 15 countries of origin including Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Canada, Ethiopia, Ghana, Haiti, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mexico, Moldova, New Zealand, Philippines, Russia and Ukraine.

Photo credit: Haley Elmer

Photo credit: Haley Elmer

This event was hosted by the American Democracy Project alongside the WSU Vancouver Diversity Center. Also associated with the event is the WSU Common Reading Program that provides the community with a common intellectual experience to stimulate discussion and critical thinking to encourage a sense of community.

The event opened with a live performance of the national anthem by Mary Nelson. The field office director of Portland’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services presided over the naturalization ceremony, naming the various countries that were represented that evening.

Each year all WSU campuses select a book that pertains to the theme of social justice and leadership. This year’s pick is “Integration Nation: Immigrants, Refugees, and America at It’s Best,” by Susan E. Eaton. Eaton will be a guest on campus to discuss her book later this year. Events like these will be held throughout the course of the year. For more information on related upcoming events, visit the online events calendar at CougSync.

Photo credit: Haley Elmer

Photo credit: Haley Elmer

