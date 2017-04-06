WSU Vancouver receives Tree Campus USA recognition

Washington State University Vancouver prides itself on research and programs that help foster environmental sustainability. Those efforts have paid off, as earlier this year, Washington State University Vancouver received the 2016 Tree Campus USA recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation. The title reflects the campus’s ongoing efforts to promote environmental sustainability, specifically in urban forest management.

To achieve the award, WSU Vancouver had to meet five standards promoted by the organization, including having a campus tree advisory committee, a campus tree care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for the campus tree care plan, observance of Arbor Day and a service learning project.

With over 350 acres of land, the WSU Vancouver campus boasts a rich natural ecosystem with diverse plant life. A variety of different types of trees inhabit the landscape. Community members and visitors can travel along more than six miles of trails to experience the campus, dotted with trees and orchards. In some areas, like alongside streams leading into Salmon Creek, one may find large sections where saplings are planted within existing woodlands. This is just one of the many tangible approaches WSU Vancouver is taking towards becoming a more green campus.

According to the mission statement of the Arbor Day Foundation, “The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit conservation and education organization. A million members, donors and partners … support their programs which seek to make the world greener and healthier.”

Tree Campus USA is one of the foundation’s programs. Its purpose is to help colleges and universities around the country establish and sustain healthy community forests. For 2016, WSU Vancouver was one of a selection of two- and four-year accredited colleges and universities who met the five standards of the program. WSU Vancouver also received this award in the year 2014.

Despite the award primarily focusing on trees, WSU Vancouver has a long record of efforts promoting environmental sustainability in other ways. Since the state of Washington became the first state to enact legislation which mandates that state buildings over 5,000 square feet, with some exemptions, achieve at least silver LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) ratings, WSU Vancouver has achieved LEED gold certifications for two buildings. The most recent architectural additions to the campus, the Vancouver Engineering and Computer Science Building (VECS) and the Undergraduate Classroom Building (VUB), are LEED gold certified. LEED certification is a leading benchmark in sustainable construction.

Even the jet towel system found in most restrooms reduces the carbon footprint made by the campus. “WSU Vancouver is able to save 4,000 lbs. of refuse from entering the landfill and reduce its CO2 output by almost 100 tons by switching from paper towels to the Mitsubishi Jet Towel in our restrooms,” states the Facilities Operations webpage on campus sustainability.

In addition to these credentials, there are many other aspects where the university is taking action to promote viability. For example, the campus has a green cleaning procedure; many buildings utilize automated control systems; the Stormwater Management Program (SWMP) protects water quality; WSU Vancouver qualifies for Salmon-Safe certification; and protects susceptible infrastructures like ponds.

Aerial shots found on the walls of the staircases inside the Vancouver Multimedia Classroom Building (VMMC) reveal that since the campus opened it has been in the interests of developers to maintain tree grids, orchards and woodlands within the large campus area. Through some degrees, students are provided with the opportunity to study the effects of plants in various habitable zones. Many WSU Vancouver students may not even be aware that some building insulation is made out of used denim jeans.

From jet hand-dryers to saplings alongside salmon-safe streams, WSU Vancouver’s green efforts exemplify why the university was honored with the 2016 Tree Campus USA’s recognition. The 2016 Tree Campus USA award symbolizes the value of sustainability shared by students, faculty and the community alike. In this way, crimson and grey may need to make some room for the color green.

To learn more about the efforts WSU Vancouver is taking to promote environmental sustainability, including information on the LEED certification, visit the WSU Vancouver Campus Sustainability website at https://admin.vancouver.wsu.edu/facilities-operations/wsu-vancouver-campus-sustainability. For those who are interested in learning more about the Tree Campus USA program hosted by the Arbor Day Foundation, please visit https://www.arborday.org/.